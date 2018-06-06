Major operation sends nearly 40 dogs to the Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society unexpectedly has dozens of dogs needing care after a major operation.
We spoke with the society's operation manager, Fred Strohm.
He said they found 45 dogs in a garage in Vigo County on Monday.
Most of them are now at the Terre Haute Humane Society facility.
Strohm told us the sheriff's office called them in to help.
The person at the home was able to keep six of the dogs, while the society took 39.
Strohm told us the dogs had food and water but needed attention and training from people.
"As much as I hate to say it, there were some of those animals we literally could not touch without protective gear, without bite gloves, without catch poles, because they simply didn't want to be touched or messed with," Strohm said.
The Humane Society is evaluating each dog.
A few of them needed to be euthanized due to their conditions.
Strohm said none of the dogs were spayed or neutered.
