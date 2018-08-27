Major Vincennes bridge close for the rest of the week

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Memorial Bridge that connects downtown Vincennes to Westport, Illinois has closed for maintenance.
An official detour will use U.S. Highway 41, U.S. 50, and Illinois 33.
The shut down is for scheduled maintenance of the bridge joints.
INDOT says the closure is expected to last for about five days.
