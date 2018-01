TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As of Friday afternoon, you can expect travel on main roadways to be fairly clear, but not perfect.

While the main roads might look clear, you still need to watch out for slick spots.

Secondary roads are a different story, while many of them remain hazardous and untouched.

Road crews are working to prioritize where they send their trucks.

If you have to be on the roads, use extra caution.