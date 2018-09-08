TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The heavy rain has caused power outages across the Valley.
In Terre Haute, a main circuit pole along 13th Street was damaged.
Rick Burger wit Duke Energy explains the top of the pole was "burnt out" as water and electricity flowed down the pole to the ground.
Burger says crews will replace the entire pole and work is expected to take several hours.
In the meantime, Burger says some of the load will be switched over so power can be restored to some customers.
To see the Duke Energy outage map click here.
Related Content
- Main circuit pole damaged along 13th Street due to heavy rain
- Vincennes Main street project underway
- Phase one on main street project begins
- Part of 13th Street to be closed for tree removal
- North 13th Street fire from Monday night ruled accidental
- 13th and Orchard Street fire caused by smoking material
- Heavy rain to blame for I-70 crash
- 15th and Crawford closed due to water main leak
- Craft bazaar celebrates 13th year
- Vincennes already looking towards future of Main Street after grant
Scroll for more content...