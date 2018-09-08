Clear
Main circuit pole damaged along 13th Street due to heavy rain

The heavy rain has caused power outages across the Valley.

Sep. 8, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The heavy rain has caused power outages across the Valley.

In Terre Haute, a main circuit pole along 13th Street was damaged.

Rick Burger wit Duke Energy explains the top of the pole was "burnt out" as water and electricity flowed down the pole to the ground.

Burger says crews will replace the entire pole and work is expected to take several hours.

In the meantime, Burger says some of the load will be switched over so power can be restored to some customers.

