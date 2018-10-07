Clear

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti

A graphic showing the Haiti Earthquake location. (CBS News Photo)

At least 10 people were killed after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Haiti on Saturday night, according to Haiti's civil protection agency.

Posted By: Steve Almasy, Daniel Silva Fernandez, Sara Mazloumsaki and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) -- At least 10 people were killed after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Haiti on Saturday night, according to Haiti's civil protection agency.

Another 135 people were injured and are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, the agency wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Prime Minister Jean-Henry Céant said a crisis cabinet has been created to coordinate all emergency responses to the earthquake.

"Damage has been recorded mainly in the Far North. All my sympathies to the victims. The executive at the highest level is mobilized to provide appropriate answers. I call on the population to be cautious and calm," he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

President Jovenel Moïse also tweeted that civil protection workers are already working to assist people in affected areas.

Two minor aftershocks also felt
The USGS said the center of the quake was about 11 miles northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix. It was only 7.2 miles deep.

There was no tsunami warning in effect following the quake, which was felt across the country, the Haitian civil protection agency said.

The agency said damage and injuries were mostly concentrated in the northwest region of the island, where two minor aftershocks were also felt, the agency said. It said the injured are receiving treatment in hospitals.

In January 2010, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people in Haiti. Tens of thousands of people are still displaced as a result of the quake.

