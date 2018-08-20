MS Walk hopes to help raise money and awareness for disease

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help raise money or those with multiple sclerosis.

That's by joining the MS Walk Fundraiser.

MS is a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of the nerves.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is hoping for 500 participants and to raise $45,000 in donations.

The walk is on September 15th at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:00 a.m.

The will be free parking, but space is limited.