MS Walk hopes to help raise money and awareness for disease

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is hoping for 500 participants and to raise $45,000 in donations.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help raise money or those with multiple sclerosis.

That's by joining the MS Walk Fundraiser.

MS is a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of the nerves.

The walk is on September 15th at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:00 a.m.

The will be free parking, but space is limited.

