VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help raise money or those with multiple sclerosis.
That's by joining the MS Walk Fundraiser.
MS is a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of the nerves.
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is hoping for 500 participants and to raise $45,000 in donations.
The walk is on September 15th at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:00 a.m.
The will be free parking, but space is limited.
Related Content
- MS Walk hopes to help raise money and awareness for disease
- Business raises money for autism awareness
- Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Awareness Month
- Raising awareness for child abuse
- Symposium raises awareness on rural opioid crisis
- Locals walk to raise awareness of ALS in the Wabash Valley
- Basketball tournament raises awareness for Wabash Valley Teen Challenge Center
- National dog bite prevention month raises awareness in local communities
- Burgers served up to help raise Alzheimer's awareness
- Dinner helps raise money for Boys and Girls Club
Scroll for more content...