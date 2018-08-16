Clear

Lyford construction project set to enter a new phase...part of U.S. 41 to completely close

The Lyford Y construction project in Parke County is set to enter a new phase, and that will mean road closures.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Lyford Y construction project in Parke County is set to enter a new phase, and that will mean road closures.

The next phase of the project is expected to start Monday morning.

The work is taking place on U.S. 41 and State Road 163.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the contractor working on the project will close the north side of the intersection.

That means there will be no traffic n U.S. 41 north of this intersection to or from Rockville.

That phase of the project is expected to last until August, 25th.

After that, crews will completely shut down the intersection until August, 26th.

Once it reopens, there will still be temporary traffic signals, but it will have the new 'T' layout.

INDOT says the detour route is U.S. 36 to State Road 63 and back to U.S. 41.

Officials say the goal is to increase safety at the busy intersection.

White Construction was awarded the project for $1.49 million.

Crews hope to have the project wrapped up by the end of September.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

Image

Mobile command center set up for Terre Haute Airshow

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

Kathleen Ming

Image

THS Preview

Image

NC WV Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall