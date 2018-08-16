Lyford construction project set to enter a new phase...part of U.S. 41 to completely close

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Lyford Y construction project in Parke County is set to enter a new phase, and that will mean road closures.

The next phase of the project is expected to start Monday morning.

The work is taking place on U.S. 41 and State Road 163.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the contractor working on the project will close the north side of the intersection.

That means there will be no traffic n U.S. 41 north of this intersection to or from Rockville.

That phase of the project is expected to last until August, 25th.

After that, crews will completely shut down the intersection until August, 26th.

Once it reopens, there will still be temporary traffic signals, but it will have the new 'T' layout.

INDOT says the detour route is U.S. 36 to State Road 63 and back to U.S. 41.

Officials say the goal is to increase safety at the busy intersection.

White Construction was awarded the project for $1.49 million.

Crews hope to have the project wrapped up by the end of September.