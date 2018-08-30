Lyford Y intersection reopens, with temporary traffic signals

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Lyford Y intersection at U.S. 41 and State Road 163 is back open.
That's according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Authorities say traffic will be maintained through temporary traffic signals.
Crews have been working on changes to the Lyford Y over the past several weeks.
The project is expected to wrap up by September.
