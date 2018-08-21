Lyford Y construction will impact emergency response time for residents

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County emergency services want you to know they have a plan to help those who live south of the Lyford Y.

They say their response times will be affected for those who live south of the Lyford Y along U.S. 41. and it will affect getting patients transported to hospitals in Clinton and Terre Haute.

That's because of the closures of both U.S. 41 at the Lyford Y an U.S. 59 south of Mansfield.

News 10 spoke with Parke County EMS Director Julie Lanzone on Tuesday.

She told us to use a detour and use Illiana EMS during phase two.

As phase three of the project starts, IU Health Lifeline will be on standby for emergencies needing immediate medical attention.

Lyford, Mecca, and Rockville Fire Departments have similar plans.