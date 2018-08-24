Lyford Y closure pushed back

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A planned closure of the Lyford Y has been postponed.

Crews planned to close the entire intersection on Saturday, but now, they have pushed it back.

Until they close the intersection, there will be no traffic allowed on U.S. 41 north of the Y, to or from Rockville.

The detour will remain the same.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will close the intersection a weekend after Labor Day.

When it reopens, there will still be temporary traffic signals, but the Y will be a T and there will be no detours.