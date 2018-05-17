Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Lyford Water Works issues boil order
You are advised to boil your water for the next 24 hours.
Posted: May. 17, 2018 11:22 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 11:22 AM
Scroll for more content...
A boil order is in effect for Lyford water works customers on Pam Drive & Sherfick Lane due to a water main break. You are advised to boil your water for the next 24 hours.
Article Comments
Terre Haute
Clear
84°
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
83°
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Zionsville
Clear
79°
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
84°
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
82°
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
84°
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
84°
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Rain Continues to Threaten
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Gunshot fired during a short chase in Terre Haute
Work release and probation: Man sentenced for abducting his wife and causing a multi-hour standoff
California prosecutors allege 10 children in filthy home were waterboarded, hit with crossbows, BBs, kicked and punched.
Police: Man tried to drive around lowered rail crossing arms, hit by train
Paris, Ill. woman dies in overnight house fire
Mission Accomplished: Top Guns raises enough money to buy THPD new K9
Two more weeks? Fennell asks for delay before reporting to prison
Man found dead at Knox County farm, autopsy scheduled
Traffic stop with a failed field sobriety test lands Clinton man in jail
Hoosier heroes star in CBS’ ‘SEAL Team’
Latest Video
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Aldi is now open on the south side of Terre Haute
Train and truck collideThursday morning
Student Field Sculpture Project
School bus violations set new record in Indiana
Clouds will increase as the day goes along and a isolated showers still appear to be a possibility
Brazil working on snagging facade grant
Claycomb transfers
Harper walks off for Northview against Lincoln
Kevin and Meghan Markle? Plus how is the weekend shaping up?
In Case You Missed It
Committee to discuss changing dance party permit law
Optimist Club works to "Spruce Up Sportland"
Portraits of Valor: Philly LEO honors Officer Pitts
Father and son show support to THPD and family of Officer Pitts
The Run for the 43rd: Tonya Pfaff
The Run for the 43rd: Chad Overton
The Run for the 43rd: Norm Loudermilk
Dance Dance Revolution: City Council to consider changes to dance permit ordinance
The Run for the 43rd: Darrell Felling
The Run for the 43rd: Sylvester Edwards