Clear

Lyford Water Works issues boil order

You are advised to boil your water for the next 24 hours.

Posted: May. 17, 2018 11:22 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 11:22 AM
Scroll for more content...
A boil order is in effect for Lyford water works customers on Pam Drive & Sherfick Lane due to a water main break. You are advised to boil your water for the next 24 hours. 

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It