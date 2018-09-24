Lyford T reopens to traffic

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) A Parke County intersection has reopened after months of construction.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation posted on their social media sites that the Lyford T, formally the Lyford Y, has reopened to traffic.

The post says the intersection is controlled by stop signs in all directions.

Right now, there are tempory makings on the road as crews work to finish construction in the area.