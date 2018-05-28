Lunch helps family of fallen officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) A lunch will help carry on the memory of a fallen officer.

The restaurant donated 10% of all food sales to the Rob Pitts Memorial Fund

Terre Haute Police Officer, Rob Pitts, was recently killed in the line of duty.

Managers of the Terre Haute Texas Roadhouse location are glad to give back in this way.



Money from the memorial fund will be given to officer Pitts' family.

Monday’s Texas Roadhouse event is over but, you can still donate at 5/3 Bank branches in the area.