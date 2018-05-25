Lunch assistance program information for this summer released

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has released schedules for their summer food assistance program.

Free meals will be available to all children 18 and under.

The meals will be provided at several locations and at different times.

Between June 4th through the 28th children can go to Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Terre Haute North Vigo High School for breakfast and lunch.

Breakfast will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be 11:30 a.m. until noon.