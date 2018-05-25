Lunch assistance program information for this summer released

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has released schedules for their summer food assistance program.
Free meals will be available to all children 18 and under.
The meals will be provided at several locations and at different times.
Between June 4th through the 28th children can go to Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Terre Haute North Vigo High School for breakfast and lunch.
Breakfast will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be 11:30 a.m. until noon.
Full schedule
Woodrow Wilson Middle School
301 S 25th Street
Terre Haute IN 47803
JUNE 4 through June 28, 2018
(Monday through Thursday each week)
BREAKFAST SERVED 7:30am to 8:30am
LUNCH SERVED 11:30pm to 12:00pm
Terre Haute North
3434 Maple Ave, Terre Haute IN 47804
June 4 through June 22, 2018
Monday through Friday
Breakfast Served 7:30 am to 8:30am
Lunch Served 11:30am to 12:00pm
Terre Haute South
3737 S 7th Street, Terre Haute IN 47802
June 4 through June 22, 2018
Monday through Friday
Breakfast Served 7:30 am to 8:30am
Lunch Served 11:30am to 12:00pm
