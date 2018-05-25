Clear

Lunch assistance program information for this summer released

The Vigo County School Corporation has released schedules for their summer food assistance program.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 11:27 AM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 12:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has released schedules for their summer food assistance program.

Free meals will be available to all children 18 and under.

The meals will be provided at several locations and at different times.

Between June 4th through the 28th children can go to Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Terre Haute North Vigo High School for breakfast and lunch.

Breakfast will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be 11:30 a.m. until noon.

Full schedule 

 

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

301 S 25th Street            

Terre Haute IN 47803

 

JUNE 4 through June 28, 2018

(Monday through Thursday each week)

BREAKFAST SERVED 7:30am to 8:30am

LUNCH SERVED 11:30pm to 12:00pm

 

 

Terre Haute North 

3434 Maple Ave, Terre Haute IN 47804

 

June 4 through June 22, 2018 

Monday through Friday 

Breakfast Served 7:30 am to 8:30am

Lunch Served 11:30am to 12:00pm

 

Terre Haute South 

3737 S 7th Street, Terre Haute IN 47802

 

June 4 through June 22, 2018

Monday through Friday 

Breakfast Served 7:30 am to 8:30am

Lunch Served 11:30am to 12:00pm

