Loyal Veterans Battalion continues to help others in need

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When you look at the inventory, it's hard to believe it's all put together by just a few sets of hands.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion normally assembles close to 200-300 bottles of shampoo and conditioner, 500-600 bars of soap, as well as folds 50-75 linens when they meet every Tuesday night.

"We don't want to sit on food, we don't want to sit on sheets, and linens and soaps," said Michael Egy, admin coordinator, "We want to get those out into the heands of the people that need them."

Made up of small volunteers, the LVB sets up shop at Dallas and Bono Road, inside the Outpost Lazarus (formerly United Methodist Temple in Youngstown). That's where they spend their time sorting through donations and assembling items to take out into the community for various organizations and people in need.

"We can respond quickly to a call to help ease someone's pain," Egy said.

Egy says the group has supplied different items for a variety of organizations like CODA and Freebirds Solution Center.

Egy says they are not limited to just canned goods, but every day items like toiletries.

"From the people that have food stamps or an EBT card, those are not covered under that," he said, "and people that are homeless that don't even that, where do they get access to these types of sanitary items?"

LVB does not ask for money when it comes to donations, Egy says they are simply asking for items like sleeping bags, underwear, coats, clothing, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, razors and other items.

They are also in need of volunteers.

If you're an organization in need of items or you're interested in donating items or volunteering, you can contact the Loyal Veterans Battalion. They meet every Tuesday night from 7-9 p.m. at the Outpost Lazarus. You can also call United Methodist Temple Church and ask for the Loyal Veterans Battalion ((812) 299-1898).