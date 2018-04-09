Loved ones remember local Terre Haute musician

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many remembered the talent of a Terre Haute musician on Sunday.

Friends and former bandmates held a Celebration of Life for Patrick Nuttall at Ripley's Beach Bar.

Friends told News 10 Nuttall recently died from a heart attack.

Nuttall was inducted into the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame in 2012.

Friends remember him as an outstanding musician with his band, Southland, who he played with for more than 25 years.

"I've been blessed to have that individual in my life," said Lee Tredanari, friend, "and what a talent he was, such a talent, and trust me, he's one in a million. You're never going to find another one like that in this area."

According to Nuttall's obituary, he passed away March 12th. He was 60-years-old.