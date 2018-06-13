Clear

Love strawberries? Thursday is the day you've been waiting for

A 30-year tradition is taking shape in downtown Terre Haute.

Jun. 13, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 30-year tradition is taking shape in downtown Terre Haute.

Set-up has started for the annual Strawberry Festival hosted by the 1st Congregational Church.

If you are looking for a berry treat on Thursday, here's what you need to know:

Where: 6th and Ohio Streets
When: 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Cost: From $1 to $6

