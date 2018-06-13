TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 30-year tradition is taking shape in downtown Terre Haute.
Scroll for more content...
Set-up has started for the annual Strawberry Festival hosted by the 1st Congregational Church.
If you are looking for a berry treat on Thursday, here's what you need to know:
Where: 6th and Ohio Streets
When: 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Cost: From $1 to $6
To learn more about the event, click here.
Related Content
- Love strawberries? Thursday is the day you've been waiting for
- Strawberry season is almost here
- Rosedale is the place to be for strawberry lovers
- "I Love Robots" event inspires youth
- Finding love in the digital age
- Loved ones remember local Terre Haute musician
- One week later, police still waiting for evidence to dry in Oswald investigation
- Red Skelton museum exhibit showcases his love of travel, art
- Garrett Sands vigil set for Thursday
- Strong storms blast through Robinson Thursday