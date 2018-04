TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four special causes will benefit from a Friday night fun run!

Lost Creek Elementary School in Terre Haute hosted an 80's Glow Run.

The runners waiting until it was nearly dark outside to make their way through the course.

Proceeds from the event go to a student's family, the Backpack Program, a field trip, and the Lost Creek Running Club.