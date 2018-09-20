Looking for plans this weekend? How about a drive-in movie, Moonlite Theater opens on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to one local theatre, you can get some fresh air and catch a movie at the same time!

Moonlite Drive-In Theatre in Terre Haute held a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Owners are celebrating the new and improved theatre.

It used to be the North Drive-In, that had closed 60-years-ago.

The new owners recently bought the theatre.

They say their success in other towns inspired them to open

"People who do go to them just love the experience. It's something that's a lot different than going to a traditional movie theatre. You have a couple of hours before show time to bring your chairs, your blankets, your football, your pets, whatever you want to do," owner Brent Barnhart said.

The grand opening for the theatre takes place this Saturday, September 22nd.