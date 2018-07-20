Loogootee man arrested after police say he left intimidating message to DCS worker

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana man is behind bars for intimidation.
Indiana State Police say 39-year-old Ryan Bell of Loogootee left a voicemail to a family case manager with the Department of Child Services.
Police say that message included an intimidating statement stemming from a recent interaction between the two individuals.
Bell was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail.
