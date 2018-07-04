Loogootee man airlifted after a fireworks accident

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Loogootee man was airlifted after a weekend fireworks accident.

It happened Saturday morning in Shoals.

Police say they took the 911 call about the accident on Mill Road.

The caller said they were taking the injured man, 49-year-old John Osborne to the parking lot RJ's Convenience Store.

First responders quickly arrived, and after seeing Osborne's hand injury called for a medical helicopter.

Osborne was airlifted to the University of Lousiville Hospital.

His current condition is unclear at this time.