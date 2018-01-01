Loogootee man accused of leading police on a chase that hit speeds over 100 mph

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A high-speed chase lands a Loogootee man behind bars.

According to police, the chase started just after 10:30 Tuesday night in Morgan County when they were trying to stop a vehicle going over 100 mph.

Police say the driver of the car, Kyle Lee made his way to Interstate 70 heading west.

That is when deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Brazil Police Department jumped in to help.

According to the report, Brazil Police Officers placed stop sticks on 70 near the 23 mile-marker.

That is when they say Lee avoided the stop sticks, exiting southbound on State Road 59.

Police say when Lee saw police a little further ahead, he did a U-Turn and drove into a field to escape.

Officers were able to catch up with Lee.

He was arrested and turned over to the Mooresville Police Department on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle along with other traffic violations.