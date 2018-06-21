Loogootee library seeks help for new facility

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Loogootee public library is starting a project to build a new facility.

The project will cost one million dollars. Funding for the new library will be provided initially by an FDA loan.

However, the library hopes to raise $200,000 to help lower the payments needed to repay that loan. So far they have raised $18,000. The deadline for fundraising is the end of next year.

News 10 spoke with library director Darla Wagler. She says that the new library is the result of an increase in need.

Stating that in 2008, there were 8 programs provided by the library with 44 people attending. In 2017, she states there were 446 programs provided with 5,852 people attending.

Wagler says, "Every little nook is filled up. We have 3,000 square feet in here and we're just busting at the seems. We need more space. That's our biggest issue, space."

