Loogootee community schools offers new courses to help with job skills

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sean Page is a junior at Loogootee high school.

Page says, "I guess I picked this just because it seemed more in my interests."

Page's interest is in computers. Skills that he is picking up while running the CNC machinery.

Page explains, "The x and y coordinates means that the drill is moving to different points and it's just shifting very slowly."

Page is working for Lion Manufacturing. Lion Manufacturing is a student-run business at the school.

Loogootee superintendent Chip Mehaffey says, "We're looking forward to seeing that business grow and grow with more students in the program. And more opportunities for our students."

The student-run business is working on an order for a local business. Mehaffey says that just like any other business, this one pays.

Mehaffey says, "We received our first job where we had to produce 3,000 parts for a business. The students will be able to earn an income from those parts that they produce."

Lion Manufacturing is part of Loogootee's "Project Lead the Way" curriculum. The curriculum has added new courses in engineering, biomedical sciences, and manufacturing.

Mehaffey says, "What we're trying to do is have students walk out of Loogootee schools when they graduate ready to, some of them are ready to go right into the workforce especially with our manufacturing program."

Giving student like Page a strong foundation for graduation.