Loogootee Library receives generous donation

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - When you walk into the Loogootee public library you'll see a number of chairs. Upon further review, you'll see that they are actually pieces of art.

Library director Darla Wagler says, "This one, Riley Graber she's nine years old, painted and donated herself."

The chairs are just one of the fundraising efforts being used by the library.

Wagler says, "People of the community come in. We had some chairs but they also would get their own chairs. Wooden chairs. They would pick out a theme. And paint them in the different styles and donate them to the library."

Funds raised go towards helping the library build a new facility.

The library was awarded a $1.1 million FDA loan. However, they are hoping to bring the monthly payment down.

Wagler says, "Our goal is $200,000 to go towards that $1.1 million."

The library is now a step closer to that goal. A donor stepped up with a proposal.

Wagler says, "Starting August 13th, all the money you can raise in sixty days up to $20,000 we will match that."

It's an offer that means a lot to Wagler and those working on the project.

Wagler says, "I was just blown away. That was just such a generous offer. And how do you even say thank you to a family that generous? There's just not any words."

No words for the outpouring of community support. Whether it's with the help of big donors or artists like 9-year-old Riley Graber.

If you'd like to donate to the Loogootee public library Click Here