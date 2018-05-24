Long-time band leader honored at Woodrow Wilson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school celebrated the legacy of a long-time teacher.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School named its music hallway the "Nearpass Hall."

David Nearpass was the band director at the school.

He taught there for nearly 40 years.

There was a special ceremony on Thursday night to honor Mr. Nearpass.

Current and former students, along with parents and school corporation leaders were there.

"I will always say there is more to band than how you play your horn. Band is family. It's fun to get on Facebook and see former students that still connect because of their time with bands at Woodrow Wilson," Nearpass said.