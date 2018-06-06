Long time Terre Haute bike shop to undergo new look and brand

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of Terre Haute's oldest bike shops is getting an upgrade.

Fat Bikes is becoming Crossroads Cyclery.

They will hold a grand opening on Wednesday.

Owners say you can find any type of bike in the store, from mountain bikes to commuter bikes.

They can also special order a bike for you if there is one you want that isn't in the store.

Owners say they want everyone to be comfortable when they shop, no matter what experience level they are.

Following the grand opening, they will host a promotion.

