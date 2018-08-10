Logs Gathered for Destroyed Pioneer Village Cabin

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember the fire last September that destroyed the Cochran Cabin in Pioneer Village at Fowler Park.

Now the Vigo County Parks Department is working to replace the cabin with the goal of preserving it's historical value.

"We got a cabin in Greene County to reclaim to save history. Unfortunately, when you are saving history it's almost 200 years old and a lot of the logs were rotten and needed replaced," Adam Grossman with the Vigo County Parks Department says.

Crews are now gathering logs in southern Vigo County. People involved say the process is challenging.

"The first couple locust logs that were straight and solid was a challenge. We got those in our possession now and we're just trying to clear a path to some of these logs and it's difficult sometimes" Grossman says.

The cabin at pioneer village was obviously important to its former caretaker Ron Gillin. That's why he's volunteering to help.

"I actually had a couple of logs that we were able to cut on my property and actually one of them is on the trailer here behind me so we'll be able to use that and that will be a legacy for my family and that cabin," Ron Gillin says.

The time and timber are a small price to pay to replace, for him, a local landmark.

"It does my heart good to be able to get out here and help," Gillin says.

Officials say rebuilding the cabin with logs from the county is important.

"For decades we'll be able to say the timber that is from the property down here just miles from Fowler Park were used to rebuild the cabin there at Fowler Park," Grossman says.