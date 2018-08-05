Locals walk to raise awareness of ALS in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It was a busy morning Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute. That's as nearly one hundred participants turned out for the first-ever “Fight 4 my Mom Walk-a-Thon.”

It’s an event put on by Amy Hutson. Hutson started planning for the event a while after getting the news that her mother, Chris Roy, was diagnosed.

"My mom was diagnosed with ALS in 2016 and she is such a strong woman, and with the disease, there is no cure, no treatment. So you just kind of feel helpless," said Hutson.

Thus the awareness walk was born. Bringing out many in the Wabash Valley who know or have lost someone to ALS.

One of these groups was Team Bad Karma. They walked for Brian Worley who lost his fight to ALS in 2016.

"When my husband was diagnosed with ALS we didn't really know anything about it and we're just happy there’s in this city especially so much awareness now and I think awareness is just as important as people donating," said his wife Danielle Worley.

Even though the journey for a cure may be a long one. These supporters won't stop raising awareness. Showing how this Wabash Valley community will support those that are in need.

"But it’s all about joining together and I want the ALS community to see that people care that's what’s today's about," said Hutson.

All the money raised will be going directly to the Indiana ASL Association. They specialize in finding treatments and cures for ALS.

Hutson hopes to make this awareness walk into an annual event.