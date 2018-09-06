Locals react to new CDC guidelines when it comes to concussions among youth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Brian Sarvich is the head coach and parent of a player on the Boys and Girls Club football league. They say its all about the fun of the game, but it can also come with severe injuries.

"It's scary. It's worrisome you know because they're dizzy, they got a major headache, they get really tired. So it’s really worrisome," said Sarvich.

Concussions aren't a new topic when it comes to sports but treating them is another story. That's why the for the first time the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention have released guidelines for children diagnosed with concussions.

Erik Caouch is an athletic trainer for the Indiana State University women's soccer team. Caouch says this guideline shows how serious the nation is treating this issue.

"The fact that the CDC is taking a look at it, taking it seriously, giving out recommendations can only help everybody," said Caouch.

the guidelines make a few specific points. One of which is a gradual return to non-sport activities and getting detailed instructions to their parents.

Another big point athletic trainers like Caouch want to get across is going to the hospital.

"The guidelines now are you don't immediately get an x-ray, you don't immediately get a CT scan. Nausea, vomiting, loss of consciousness, really bad confusion. At that point then it needs to get escalated and taken in right away,” said Caouch

There is still much to learn when it comes to concussions for children but parents like Sarvich just hope these new guidelines will be the first step to keeping them safe.

Now if you would like to reach the fully released guidelines by the CDC check out the link here.