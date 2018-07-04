Clear

Locals aim to make difference in "families belong together" protest

Hundreds stood on the Vigo County courthouse steps Saturday. For those people, it wasn't just about getting their voices heard. It was about motivating others to make a difference as well.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Hundreds stood on the Vigo County courthouse steps Saturday. Among those, there was Sister Barbara Battista of the Sisters of Providence.

"It’s about saying to our government, our current administration that we believe that human beings need to be treated with respect and dignity," said Sister Battista.

For those people, it wasn't just about getting their voices heard. It was about motivating others to make a difference as well.

Each speaker urged their fellow activists to call their state representatives and signing clipboards to get registered to vote.

"People here are registering people to vote. That's another main message we're sending to people is you need to get out there, know who's running, and vote. In fact, consider running for office," said Sister Battista.

Among the crowd were many who are still too young to vote but the Terre Haute Teens for Action still had dozens join them in the march as well.

Caitlyn Cantrell is one of the founders of the group. She said they wanted to stress early that you can still make a difference by showing you care.

"Terre Haute Teens for Action really works to amplify youth voices and so it’s really nice to see youth here to just see that we can organize and come together. Without unity, we can’t get anything done," said Cantrell

The next general election takes place November 6th.

