Local youth bowling league offers scholarships to students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students struck out in a good way on Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

It's part of the youth bowling league.

Students represented their schools at Vigo Bowl.

The winners receive scholarship money for college.

Organizers say the league is so large they had to divide it into North and South divisons.

"This way they can represent their school. It gives them a sense of pride. It's very good for them, it really is," said Robery Laney, West Vigo High School bowling coach.

More than 100 students competed Sunday.

On top of that, more than $15,000 worth of scholarships were fiven out.

Students will take to the pins next week at Paradise Lanes in Clinton, Indiana.