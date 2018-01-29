wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

wx_icon Robinson 32°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 34°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 34°

wx_icon Marshall 34°

Clear
Coroner positively identifies body located in Honda CRV to be missing Terre Haute woman Full Story
Livestream View Now

Local youth bowling league offers scholarships to students

Students struck out in a good way on Sunday.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2018 9:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2018 11:51 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students struck out in a good way on Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

It's part of the youth bowling league.

Students represented their schools at Vigo Bowl.

The winners receive scholarship money for college.

Organizers say the league is so large they had to divide it into North and South divisons.

"This way they can represent their school. It gives them a sense of pride. It's very good for them, it really is," said Robery Laney, West Vigo High School bowling coach.

More than 100 students competed Sunday.

On top of that, more than $15,000 worth of scholarships were fiven out.

Students will take to the pins next week at Paradise Lanes in Clinton, Indiana.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It