Local women put their purses to the test

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Women put their pocketbooks to the test on Wednesday night...and the big winners are the kids.

Women from several local organizations were spending big bucks in the annual Power of the Purse event.

They bid on silent auction items from area businesses.

The proceeds go toward The United Way's Success by Six program.

That program helps children get an early education.

If you missed the event, you can still donate right here.