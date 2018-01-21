Local woman gives clothes to those homeless in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI)-If you go downtown in Terre Haute there is the crossroads plaza. For many, they just see concrete and iron but for one woman she saw an opportunity to help those in need.

Debbie Pepelea is a Terre Haute resident and good-hearted citizen. Every once in a while she'll make her way to the plaza to hang clothes on these bars but it’s not for decoration, it’s for those who are homeless in need of extra warmth.

"Well, last year I saw a sign a sign that said, this scarf is not lost. Please take if you need one so I started doing that," said Pepelea.

Since then she has hung out more than 240 scarfs, hats, and gloves to those in need. What started off as just her has grown into getting help from friends

She has also received donations from other organizations. For her, it’s more than just a community service. It’s knowing she is making a difference in someone's life.

"It really makes me happy, it's a good feeling, it's a feel-good feeling that someone is hopefully a little bit warmer than they were a few minutes ago," said Pepelea.

No matter how long this winter may last she plans on putting these cold bars to use. Spreading warmth and love one scarf at a time.

News 10 also wants to remind everyone that “the point in time” count takes place Wednesday, January the 24th. The annual event is a nationwide homeless count.

For more information on the “the point in time” click here.