Local woman gives the homeless a voice in new book

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Words from their perspective.

We often hear stats about the homeless in the Wabash Valley, but we rarely hear from them directly.

One Terre Haute woman is giving them a voice.

If the pen is mightier than the sword, then Muriel Ryan is doing her part to cut down on the homeless problem.

She has written a book called "Homeless I Have Known."

Ryan is the co-founder of Families by Choice.

It's a local group that emphasizes caring for the homeless in the Wabash Valley.

During her work with the group, Ryan says she's met countless homeless people.

All of them have different stories...but she stresses they're all people with a voice that many times falls on deaf ears.

That's why she put them together on paper.

"They all can't be categorized into one lump sum. They all have different situations and circumstances," Ryan said.

If you would like to get a copy of the book, you can find it on Amazon by clicking here and also at the Open Door Christian Book Store in Terre Haute.