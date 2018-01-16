Local woman gives birth at home during snow storm

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County woman gave birth under unique circumstances Monday: during a snow storm, from a shower!

New mother Brylye Jones jokes, “Your average, every day, snow day."

The situation unfolded in a matter of minutes.

Jones recalls, "He (Jones’ brother) came in and said, ‘Are you okay?’ and I’m like, ‘No Patrick, don't come in here!’ and he's like, ‘Oh crap! You've got a baby!' and then he ran out the door."

Part of the 9-1-1 call is as follows:

Dispatcher: Sullivan County 911.

Patrick: "I need an ambulance to 309 North Ledgerwood Street in Carlisle, Indiana as soon as possible.”

Dispatcher: What's going on there?

Patrick: "My sister just had her baby in the shower."

Monday morning, Jones gave birth to Mathue Christopher Vest.

It’s an experience she says was surreal.

Jones says, "It didn't even register until i was in the hospital getting poked with needles that I’d had a baby."

Jones had gone to the hospital with contractions twice on Sunday.

She was sent home both times, only to give birth at home on Monday, in the shower, during a snow storm.

Jones says, "Everybody was like, ‘Oh, you don't have that high of a pain tolerance. You’ll have to be at the hospital. You'll want an epidural.’ And then, I had him in the shower and I didn't need anything."

Jones says she wouldn't have known what to do had she not taken certain Child Development Classes in high school.

She says, "I knew to suck out his mouth because of the class and I knew that you needed to make sure he was breathing okay and that his color was okay."

Many joked that Jones should name her baby after the 911 dispatcher who took her call.

But she already had something special in mind.

Jones says, "I was told I couldn't have kids because I have an ovarian dysfunction that causes my body not to produce hormones like it's supposed to. About 3 months later we found out I was pregnant with him and that's when I came up with Mathue's name. Because Mathue means 'gift from God.' So to me, he was a gift."

Jones and her baby are set to be released from the hospital on Wednesday.

That’s when they'll head back to the home where baby Mathue was born.