Local vets honored with special picnic

Local veterans were invited to a special picnic on Friday, ahead of Memorial Day.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 6:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local veterans were invited to a special picnic on Friday, ahead of Memorial Day.

Westminster Village and Hospice of the Wabash Valley partnered to put on the event.

Veterans were treated to hamburgers, hot dogs, and live music.

They also heard from speakers about the history and meaning of Memorial Day.

"I particularly appreciated Walter Sommers, who talked from the point of view from a World War II veteran...he was still very sharp," veteran Curtis Winkle said.

There was a 21 gun salute by the Vigo County Honor Guard.

