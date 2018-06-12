Clear
Two-year-old in critical condition after flood water forces him into a culvert

It happened Monday night just before 8:00 when emergency crews were called to the 100 Block of East Locust Street in Sumner, Illinois.

SUMNER, Ill. (WTHI) - A two-year-old is recovering after being rescued from floodwaters.

With the flood, sadly, came a tragic accident.

That is in Lawrence County.

Authorities say a woman made a 9-1-1 call after a two-year-old was playing with his brothers and reportedly fell into a flooded culvert.

The little boy was forced under by the rushing water.

"Approximately three to five minutes later, the child was removed from the culvert and transported to Lawrence County Memorial Hospital...at which time he was transferred to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis," Sumner Police Chief Travis Trainer said.

Trainer said the child was being supervised right before the accident.

The child's name is not being released at this time, however, we can tell you he is listed in critical condition.

