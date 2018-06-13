Local teens prove lawmakers are just a post card away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local teens is fighting for equality.

They're taking that battle to the people who represent you.

News 10 stopped by Java Haute in Terre Haute on Tuesday.

That's where we found "Terre Haute Teens For Action".

It's a group that focuses on social justice.

Members were writing postcards to Congress.

They say the goal was to show other teenagers lawmakers are more accessible than they think.

