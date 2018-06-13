Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local teens prove lawmakers are just a post card away

Local teenagers come together to express their concerns to congress.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 10:30 PM
Posted By: Shaleena Barker

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local teens is fighting for equality.

Scroll for more content...

They're taking that battle to the people who represent you.

News 10 stopped by Java Haute in Terre Haute on Tuesday.

That's where we found "Terre Haute Teens For Action".

It's a group that focuses on social justice.

Members were writing postcards to Congress.

They say the goal was to show other teenagers lawmakers are more accessible than they think.

You can stay up to date on the plans for Terre Haute Teens For Action.

Just click here for a link to the group's Facebook page.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
A cold front and then better weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It