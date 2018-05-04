WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details as students all across America plan possible walk-outs and walk-ins.

Their message? Stand for the Second.

In the Wabash Valley, a protest was planned for Sullivan High School.

We were told students were not allowed outside but would be allowed to gather indoors for an appropriate amount of time.

In a statement to News 10, Superintendent Chris Stitzle said in part:

"Southwest School Corporation has an obligation under the U.S. Constitution to remain neutral on matters of public concern and to allow student expression on various viewpoints on such issues, to the extent the expression will not likely cause a substantial disruption to the school environment."

There's no word on whether or not a gathering actually took place on school grounds.