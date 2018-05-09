Clear

Local students write letters for a fundraiser

Saint Patrick School in Terre Haute holds a fundraiser every year.

Posted: May. 8, 2018 10:53 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are racing for education.

Scroll for more content...

Saint Patrick School in Terre Haute holds a fundraiser every year.

On Tuesday, the kids had a fun day to celebrate.

Families help send letters to people in the community asking for donations.

Organizers say the kids are very involved in the process.

"I think it really gives them ownership. It's not a fundraiser where they're selling stuff and passing it out. They're really writing letters explaining what the money goes towards," Teacher Sarah Wallace said.

The money will be used for things like technology updates, school safety, and education activities.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 48°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Chance of Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It