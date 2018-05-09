Local students write letters for a fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are racing for education.

Saint Patrick School in Terre Haute holds a fundraiser every year.

On Tuesday, the kids had a fun day to celebrate.

Families help send letters to people in the community asking for donations.

Organizers say the kids are very involved in the process.

"I think it really gives them ownership. It's not a fundraiser where they're selling stuff and passing it out. They're really writing letters explaining what the money goes towards," Teacher Sarah Wallace said.

The money will be used for things like technology updates, school safety, and education activities.