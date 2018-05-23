Local students jam into summer

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Marshall Jr. High School held an end of the school year concert on Wednesday.
School leaders also invited students from North Elementary School.
"71 Band" helped make the concert a reality.
The band has roots in Paris, Illinois.
News 10 spoke with Marshall Jr. High School principal Tony Graham.
He said the concert was a fun way to celebrate student success.
"They stepped into our doors clear back in August. They've worked hard from August all the way through to August. A lot has been expected of them and our teachers as well. This is kind of a thank you to them and a thank you to the teachers," Graham said.
Graham also said the school likes to do something to celebrate its students, and teachers, every year.
