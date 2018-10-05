TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One area grocery store is putting the emphasis on healthy eating.
Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is holding a special sale.
Customers can fill up a special bag from the store with designated produce.
It'll only cost $15.
Organizers say they're doing this sale to promote local farmers and good eating habits.
The sale ends on Saturday.
Related Content
- Local store holds special produce sale
- Local store holds canned food drive
- Local church holds 5k
- Local liquor store owner shares his thoughts about Sunday alcohol sales
- Local liquor stores see large crowds on first ever Sunday sales
- Low watermelon prices affect local producers and businesses
- Sears to close another 72 stores as sales plunge
- Local pet store holds a drive to help animals find forever home
- Local Union responds to Bemis sale
- Honey Creek Garden Club holds annual plant sale
Scroll for more content...