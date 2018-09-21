TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local store opened its checkbook to help with the Terre Haute Police Department...and to help keep the community safe.
Leaders at Meijer in Terre Haute handed over a check for $10,000 to the Terre Haute Police Department on Friday afternoon.
The money paid for a new K9 named 'Kix.'
Officer Todd Haller is Kix's handler.
Now, the department is hoping it's annual '5K Hot Pursuit' race will buy another dog.
"Unfortunately the Terre Haute Police Department has lost four K9s this year...so we've replaced three. We're waiting on one more. They help search for children that are lost. They seized drugs and money. They help track bad criminals off the street," Chrissy John, director of the 5K Pursuit said.
The 5K Pursuit takes place on Saturday, October 20th.
It takes place at the World Gospel Church in Terre Haute.
It's $20 to sign up before the race.
Walkers and children are welcome.
Related Content
- Local store donates $10,000 to THPD for a new K9
- THPD welcomes new K9 officer
- THPD K9 passes away from medical complications
- Services set for THPD K9 Officer Arie
- You can help THPD get a new K9 Officer
- THPD to honor K9 in special service, efforts to secure new K9 underway
- Local dentist office presents check to THPD
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- Mission Accomplished: Top Guns raises enough money to buy THPD new K9
- Local fraternity makes large donation to Catholic Charities Christmas Store