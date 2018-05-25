Local steakhouse to hold Memorial Day fundraiser for Officer Rob Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute steakhouse will host a fundraiser for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

It is set for Monday, May 28th at Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute.

If you stop in between noon and 4:00 on Monday, 10 percent of food sales will be donated to the Rob Pitts Memorial Fund.

Officer Pitts was a veteran Terre Haute Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty earlier this month while attempting to arrest a murder suspect.