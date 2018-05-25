TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute steakhouse will host a fundraiser for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.
Scroll for more content...
It is set for Monday, May 28th at Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute.
LINK | COMPLETE COVERAGE: REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS
If you stop in between noon and 4:00 on Monday, 10 percent of food sales will be donated to the Rob Pitts Memorial Fund.
Officer Pitts was a veteran Terre Haute Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty earlier this month while attempting to arrest a murder suspect.
Related Content
- Local steakhouse to hold Memorial Day fundraiser for Officer Rob Pitts
- Photos: Remembering Officer Rob Pitts
- Fresh Thyme hosts fundraiser for fallen Officer Rob Pitts
- Where to donate to the Officer Rob Pitts Memorial fund
- Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: An overview of Wednesday's memorial services
- Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: The graveside services
- Sullivan community mourns loss of Officer Rob Pitts
- Governor Holcomb issues statement regarding death of officer Rob Pitts
- Different agencies showing their support for Officer Rob Pitts
- Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer identified as Rob Pitts