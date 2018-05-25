Clear

Local steakhouse to hold Memorial Day fundraiser for Officer Rob Pitts

Fallen Officer Rob Pitts (Terre Haute Police Department Photo)

A Terre Haute steakhouse will host a fundraiser for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 2:24 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute steakhouse will host a fundraiser for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Scroll for more content...

It is set for Monday, May 28th at Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute.

LINK | COMPLETE COVERAGE: REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS 

If you stop in between noon and 4:00 on Monday, 10 percent of food sales will be donated to the Rob Pitts Memorial Fund.

Officer Pitts was a veteran Terre Haute Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty earlier this month while attempting to arrest a murder suspect.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It