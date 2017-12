TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Strive 365 will be starting a cornhole league in the beginning of January.

Scroll for more content...

To officially kickoff the league, they are having a cornhole tournament on Friday starting at 8:00 p.m.

The director of Strive 365, Bryan Archer, says you need a team of two people, and it will cost you $50 to sign up.

To learn more, click here.