Local soup kitchen reports fewer people stopping by

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local soup kitchen says they're noticing fewer people stopping by during these frigid temperatures.

At the Saint Benedict Soup Kitchen in Terre Haute they're surprised by this! Lately they've only seen around 120 to 140 people and kitchen organizers say that number is low.

They're also not noticing many children showing-up for a hot meal.

Volunteers hope that people are eating off Christmas baskets and staying safe.

"It's lower than it has been and we think it's the cold weather,” said Judy Hogan. “Hopefully they're keeping warm somewhere. We had a couple in here last week. They were so cold; they couldn't even eat they were so cold."

Several organizations and local restaurants donate food to the saint benedict soup kitchen. These donations ensure that the kitchen can continue to help feed our neighbors in need.

To learn more about operating hours for the soup kitchen, click here or here.