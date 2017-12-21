Local shelter warns pet adoption surprises for Christmas

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Marcia Yochum came to the Vincennes Animal Shelter with her dog Norman. They adopted him a few years ago. Ever since then Norman has been part of the family.

“We also have a grandchild so this little guy is the grandchild's favorite so they've pretty much bonded already," said Yochum.

They are looking to adopt another dog this coming holiday season but they have learned enough from the shelter to know how to properly adopt. The Shelters assistant director Leah Vantlin says surprise events like Christmas may not be the best for adopted animals.

"We don't advise people to adopt as a surprise for someone else, usually an adoption works best if the person picks out the pet they want," said Vantlin

That's why the Vincennes animal shelter has the option for you to foster the animals before you adopt them. To make sure they are the right fit for your home.

"For up to five days just to see how that cat or dog is going to do in their home. If it’s going to get along with people in their home, with children in their home, other pets in their home," said Vantlin.

Other suggestions include making sure you introduce other house pets in a neutral setting. It helps if they have similar energy levels.

As for the Yochum’s they are already a day into their fostering. They hope to have a new family member soon.

"The dog I’m fostering I’m hoping in the next few days he feels comfortable and he knows that he’s safe. He knows he’s in a loving home and that he gets to be adopted."

The shelter also says that puppies and kittens are a different story. They are easier to work with since they are younger and easier to train.