Local school districts take action against employee in sexual misconduct investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local school districts have taken action against a female employee accused of a sexual encounter with a student.

The Greene County Prosuector said Morgan Judy was a cheer coach for Bloomfield, and a full-time substitute teacher at Linton. Court documents detail an alleged sexual encounter with a 17-year-old student at a Cino de Mayo party in May in Bloomfield.

On Sunday, Greene County Jail staff told news officers booked Judy into the jail. She bonded out shortly after.

Monday, News 10 reached out to both school districts. We learned Linton-Stockton termined Judy's employment after an administrative leave, and Bloomfield suspended her for the time being.

Linton-Stockton offered the following statement through a lawyer: "The school became aware of a criminal investigation of Ms. Judy on or about May 8, 2018, at which time Ms. Judy was immediately placed on administrative leave by the high school principal and Interim Superintendent. The decision to terminate Ms. Judy’s employment with the Linton-Stockton School Corporation was made on or about May 31, 2018. We will not be offering any comments or statements regarding the specific allegations against Ms. Judy."

Bloomfield Schools Superintendent, Jeff Gibboney, released a statement as well. It reads: "On or around May 7, 2018, it was reported to the School District that a cheer coach had engaged in inappropriate sexual misconduct with a high school student outside of school. The School District immediately reported the allegation to law enforcement and suspended the employee from all duties pending the outcome of the investigation. The School District also banned the employee from coming onto school property and from attending school events. The police investigation is ongoing. The School District has been and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement."