Local restruant sign catches fire during lunch hour

The restaurant will be closed for a few hours.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Fire crews were called to the Rick’s Smokehouse on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.
According to the owner around 11:30 am Friday, a crew was working on the sign when the bucket truck caught on fire after a malfunction.

There was no interior damage and no one was hurt.

