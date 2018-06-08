Local restruant sign catches fire during lunch hour

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Fire crews were called to the Rick’s Smokehouse on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.
According to the owner around 11:30 am Friday, a crew was working on the sign when the bucket truck caught on fire after a malfunction.
The restaurant will be closed for a few hours.
There was no interior damage and no one was hurt.
